CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Chesapeake has been sentenced to 17.5 years behind bars for transportation of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Anhony Kandalepas drove to Florida in November 2020 to meet up with a 14-year-old girl. Their plan was to bring the girl back to Chesapeake.

The victim was the subject of a Marchman Order in Florida for drug and alcohol abuse. The two stayed with the defendant’s grandparents in their attic.



While there, Kandalepas and the 14-year-old engaged in sex and the defendant recorded it.



Investigators say he then helped the victim sell the images online using various social media platforms. The pair later drove to upstate New York, where the Otswego County Sheriff’s Office found Kandalepas and the victim.