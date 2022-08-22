CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man who pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and child pornography will spend 7 1/2 years behind bars.

Kim Habit, 49, faced up to 20 years in prison on the charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing on August 22.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Habit’s home this past December and found several firearms, chemicals and equipment that could be used to make an improvised explosive device, and electronics containing images of child pornography.

The warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation.

As someone who had been committed to a mental institution, Habit was not allowed to possess firearms. This is a federal law violation.

Multiple state and local law enforcement partners also contributed to this case.