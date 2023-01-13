CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant in Virginia Beach.

This occurred while Wilson was serving a period of supervised release for a prior federal drug conviction.

His brother, Shaw, was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison in November.