CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant in Virginia Beach.
This occurred while Wilson was serving a period of supervised release for a prior federal drug conviction.
His brother, Shaw, was previously sentenced to 5 years in prison in November.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.