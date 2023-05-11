NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne was in the court room Thursday and says the judge sentenced Barry Justin King to 14 years in prison for conspiring the distribute and possess with intent to distribute. King previously pleaded guilty to these charges in August 2022.

King’s sentence is more than what his supplier received, however, his supplier did cooperate with the federal government. King’s mother, Susan Carter, says she believes the supplier should have received a harsher sentence.

“He reached out to my son. He reached out to him on social media. That’s how he got connected with him. That is where he got his source from, and he is a much bigger person in the chain,” explained Carter.

Court documents showed that King received and distributed around four to five kilograms of methamphetamine every month from January 2019 to April 2021. He also distributed counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

King was stopped by officers during a traffic stop after being tipped off by one of King’s sources of supply. He was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and counterfeit Adderall pills that were laced with methamphetamine.

