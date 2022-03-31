CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm and child pornography charges.

Court documents show that 48-year-old Kim Joseph Habit pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing firearms as a prohibited person and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from a December 2021 search warrant that FBI agents executed at Habit’s house in Chesapeake. While there, they found several guns and a box of things that could be used to make explosives.

In addition, agents found electronic devices with child pornography on them.

The warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation where the FBI learned that Habit had been purchasing significant quantities of chemicals used in explosives and had been part of a peer-to-peer file-sharing network of child pornography.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, officials say.

Habit is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17.