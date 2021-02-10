Chesapeake man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, firearms charges in connection with HRT bus shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and firearms charges this week in connection with a bus shooting last April.

Twenty-year-old Tyrek Deangelo Jones, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say in April 2020, a man was shot several times while sitting on a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus. Officers arrived to find 22-year-old Taekwon Demond Rumble of Chesapeake deceased on one of the buses.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rumble was waiting for the bus to depart when Jones boarded the bus and allegedly shot the victim several times.

Police arrested Jones in connection with the shooting. Jones’ sentencing is set for May 20, 2021.