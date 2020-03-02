Chesapeake man missing for nearly a month drives gray Camry, has Wu-Tang Clan tattoo on left arm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake detectives need help to find a Chesapeake man who hasn’t been seen for nearly a month.

Detectives say 38-year-old Kyle Jones was last heard from on February 8. He was supposed to stop by his father’s house to collect money and never showed up, and that it’s unusual for him to not collect the money.

He’s described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and 200 pounds with a cross on the inside of his right arm and the Wu-Tang Clan’s W symbol on his left arm.

An example of the Wu-Tang Clan’s symbol.

He drives a gray 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia plates, and frequents the Western Branch area of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.