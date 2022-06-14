PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man from Chesapeake died following a crash in Pasquotank County over the weekend.

North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to WAVY that the crash happened Saturday, June 11 around 7:15 p.m. along State Road 1197.

Investigators determined a vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Michael Klecz of Chesapeake, went through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Klecz died from his injuries. His passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. Officials did not have an update on their conditions at this time.

NC Highway Patrol is still investigating.