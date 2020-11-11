Chesapeake man injured while saving pets from house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was injured Wednesday while trying to save his pets from a house fire in the Western Branch area of the city.

Chesapeake firefighters say the fire broke around 12:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Georgia Road, and several neighbors reported smoke coming from the home. The owner returned after receiving calls and was able to rescue two cats.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog in the home and brought the fire under control at 1:01 p.m. All pets are expected to survive and the owner of the home was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The fire, which caused significant damage, is under investigation.

Latest Posts: