CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Chesapeake is facing 30 years in prison along with 20 years of probation after being found guilty in a domestic shooting that took the life of his girlfriend.

Then-39-year-old Antonio Lee Sutton was arrested in early January 2021 just moments after prosecutors say he fatally shot 37-year-old Iaisha James.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

When officers arrived, they heard shots coming from inside the home. James was pronounced dead at the scene. Her adult daughter was also shot during the incident and is recovering in the hospital.

Police took Antonio Lee Sutton into custody the night of the shooting. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Antonio Lee Sutton

On Thursday, Sutton was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation. He was also found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and sentenced to 25 years, with 15 years suspended, along with 5 years of supervised probation.

On 3 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, he was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years, with 5 years suspended, along with 5 years supervised probation.

He was also found guilty of abduction by force and/or intimidation and sentenced to 10 years, with 5 years suspended, and 5 years supervised probation.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.