NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man appeared Friday afternoon in federal court on a nine-count indictment alleging he made and distributed child pornography.

Jonathan Wilson, 34, of the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake, is charged with eight counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing it.

Wilson was originally arrested on similar state charges after Chesapeake police searched his home on Eden Way North in January. Those 10 state charges have been set aside, and his case will now be in federal court.

According to the indictment, Wilson produced child porn on eight occasions beginning in August 2020 until December 2021. Sources tell 10 On Your Side the alleged victim was under the age of 4.

Wilson was supposed to have an arraignment and bond hearing Friday, but did not have an attorney and was appointed a federal public defender by Magistrate Judge Robert Krask.

He remains in federal custody and will be back in court on Wednesday, May 4. The penalty for violating the federal law against producing child pornography is 15 to 30 years in prison per violation.