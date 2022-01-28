Chesapeake man facing child porn charges after police execute search warrant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was arrested on child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant on January 18.
Chesapeake police announced Friday that 34-year-old Jonathan Ray Wilson faces several charges, including custodian: sexual abuse, production of child porn with a victim under the age of 15 and possession of child porn.
The search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of Eden Way North, police said.
No other details in the case have been shared, but police said the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.