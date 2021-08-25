Chesapeake man convicted on child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, a federal jury convicted a Chesapeake man on charges of attempted receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

“The jury’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his inexplicable decision to engage in this serious conduct while on supervised release and notwithstanding his prior federal conviction involving the receipt of child pornography,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Our Office expresses its gratitude to the trial team and the FBI for their thorough investigative efforts, which helped secure this conviction.”

Officials say the man, 63-year-old Curtis Culbertson, previously pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 90 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release in 2011.

Culbertson moved to Chesapeake following his release in 2017. It was there where he used an unmonitored work computer to search for and access with intent to view child sexual abuse material.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Norfolk Child Exploitation Task Force, detectives from the Chesapeake Police Department, Hampton Police Division, and Newport News Police Department. Federal agents also assisted.

He now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and is expected to be sentenced in January 2022.

Tips regarding child exploitation can be provided to the task force at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.