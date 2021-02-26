Chesapeake man convicted of murdering wife in 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was convicted of murder Friday in the 2017 death of his wife, Khin Shwe.

William Winn Khine is scheduled to be sentenced June 15, 2021.

According to police, officers responded to a call at the Adalay Bay Apartments for an injured woman on March 10, 2017.

When they arrived, they found Shwe dead inside the apartment from apparent strangulation.

A police detective previously testified that Khine told them that he had called 911, that she was his wife, and that he killed her.

The detective said Khine told him that he and Shwe were at working at Harris Teeter when he started hearing voices.

The two left work and returned to their apartment, where Khine choked her multiple times, including once with pajama pants.

The detective said Khine told him his wife said she didn’t want to die.

Khine stopped choking her and could still hear her breathing. That’s when he returned to work at Harris Teeter and took food out of the fridge, according to the detective.

Khine then returned to the apartment, where Shwe was still alive. He tried to save her, according to the detective, but when he went to move her, he heard her neck crack.

Khine then called an associate, who told him to call 911, which he did, according to the testimony.

The detective said that Khine told him he heard voices throughout the whole incident telling him to kill his wife, but did not hear them during the interrogation.