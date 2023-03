CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Chesapeake was taken into custody on several charges of child pornography and bestiality.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department arrested Ronan Eamon Payne around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hanbury Road West.

Police say the arrest came following a tip about child pornography. Payne is facing several charges including five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of bestiality.