Chesapeake man buys two pounds of methamphetamine; sentenced for conspiracy to distribute

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, a Chesapeake man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine across state lines.

Court documents show that Jeremy Wayne Johnson, 45, was pulled over by an Arizona State Trooper on Interstate 17 after he was caught speeding and texting on his phone while driving.

Police say he lied about his identity and claimed he had lost his driver’s license. He was also a loaded Ruger pistol, along with methamphetamine.

During a Mirandized interview, Johnson admitted that he and his passenger drove from Virginia Beach to Phoenix, Arizona to purchase methamphetamine. While they were there, he bought two pounds of methamphetamine from a drug dealer at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

The traffic stop occurred on their way back to the Commonwealth.