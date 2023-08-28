WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The FBI confirmed Monday that agents arrested Jared Miller, 37, of Chesapeake last week on charges stemming from the violence at the Capitol following then President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Miller’s case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia. Federal documents accuse him of breaking seven federal laws, including assault on police officers.

An FBI affidavit states that Miller was being investigated through the use of open source media, bodycam video from police that day and the Capitol’s own surveillance cameras.

The federal charges relate to physical violence and unlawful entry into a restricted area, violence on the grounds of the Capitol and disrupting government business.

The FBI said Miller joined the breach of a police line and names him in an image shoving a police officer when the two opposing lines had separated for a moment.

Other images allegedly show Miller dragging a bike rack away that police were using as a barrier for crowd control; Miller in a tug of war with police over a different barrier; Miller pushing the barriers into police who were trying to hold the line; and Miller after he had removed his gas mask. The FBI says the entire sequence lasted about 24 minutes.

10 On Your Side first interviewed Jared Miller in January 2022 when he announced he was running for a seat on the Chesapeake School Board. He had daughters in Great Bridge Middle and High schools — and disagreed with a renewed requirement of masks in schools during the pandemic. Miller did not get enough votes among 13 candidates to be among the five who were elected to the board.

After our inquiry with the Department of Justice, Miller’s custody status was unclear Monday afternoon. He made an initial appearance on the charges last week, according to DOJ.

Miller becomes one of more than 1,100 people arrested in connection with January 6, and one of more than 350 charged with assault on a police officer, according to DOJ data. Our investigative team found other Jan. 6 defendants with charges similar to those against Miller. They were sentenced to anywhere from six months to more than seven years in prison.