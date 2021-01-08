Chesapeake man arrested after high speed pursuit was behind arson at hotel, investigators say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man arrested after crashing a stolen truck during a high speed chase in King and Queen County last Saturday had set a fire at a hotel earlier that night in Chesapeake, investigators say.

The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office announced Friday that Brandon A. McCarthy, 38, was charged with felony arson of an occupied dwelling after the fire at the WoodSpring Suites at 137 Kempsville Road in the Greenbrier area. The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

The fire, which “which was relatively small but enough to activate a sprinkler head,” led to significant water damage and displaced the hotel’s occupants. Multiple rooms on all four floors suffered water damage, according to a statement released by the Chesapeake Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Later that night, McCarthy crashed a truck into a building in King and Queen County after a police pursuit in which he drove up to 115 mph, authorities say. He had to be cut from the vehicle and was medevaced to Richmond. He was later released into police custody. Days later the Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving was reported stolen in Currituck County.

He’s being held at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.