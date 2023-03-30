CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges including child abuse and murder after a two-year-old girl in Chesapeake died Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a local hospital just before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old girl who had been admitted with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, officials say the girl succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Harvion Lontel Simpkins was watching the girl while her mother was at work.

Simpkins was arrested Thursday on several charges including second-degree murder, child abuse, child endangerment, stab, cut, or wound with malicious intent, and threatening by electronic message.

10 On Your Side has also learned that Simpkins is a registered sex offender out of Accomack in connection with a 2010 incident in which Simpkins was charged with carnal knowledge of a child between the age of 13 and 15 years old.

The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Harvion Lontel Simpkins

This is breaking news and will be updated.