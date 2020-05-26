Chesapeake man almost loses hope amid pandemic, United Way steps in to help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has left countless people in situations they never thought they’d be in.

The United Way is stepping up to help those in need, like Andrew Richardson of Chesapeake.

Richardson is one of many who has had a rough time the past few months. He had just accepted a new full-time job at a Wendy’s in Chesapeake. Then, he was let go weeks after starting because of cutbacks made due to COVID-19.

Around the same time, he was evicted from his home and had to move into a hotel with his cat.

Richardson found another job, but has struggled to get his footing back financially.

“I just started to think, I’m not going to be able to do it,” said Richardson. “Every paycheck that I get, 90 percent of that is going to go toward this hotel.”

He says he almost lost hope, then he reached out to the United Way and they agreed to help.

“With the relief that United Way is supposed to provide, I’ll be able to get the things that I need,” he said.

The organization will cover some of Richardson’s hotel expenses.

“It will definitely make it a lot easier on myself. It will give me a little bit more money to spend on necessities for not just myself, but for my cat.”

Richardson says he’s forever grateful to the United Way.

“I just want to say thank you to United Way for helping me have hope, helping me have a more positive outlook,” he said.

