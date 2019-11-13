Chesapeake kindergartners will invade a local Kroger for a good cause Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A group of Chesapeake kindergartners are invading a local Kroger store Thursday — but it’s for a good cause.

The 17 little ones will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Primrose School at Cahoon Commons announced in a news release Tuesday.

The collection is part of the school’s annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. For a month, students did age-appropriate chores at home to earn money for those in need in the community.

That money was pooled and will now be used to purchase the food at the Kroger, located at 309 Battlefield Blvd S. in Chesapeake.

The children have already created a shopping list for nutritious food choices they will pick up while “shopping” at Kroger.