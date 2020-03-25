Chesapeake Jubilee and Shrimp Fest canceled for 2020

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Organizers of this year’s Chesapeake Jubilee, which was scheduled for May 14-17, announced Wednesday that the annual event is canceled due to public health concerns over COVID-19.
The Kiwanis Shrimp Feast kickoff event is also canceled for 2020.
The popular Jubilee will return in May 2021.
“Jubilee’s top priority is the health and safety of all guests, artists, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff,” organizers said in a statement.
If you already purchased tickets for this year’s Jubilee, you will be automatically refunded in 2-3 weeks.
Get event updates at www.chespeakejubilee.org.
