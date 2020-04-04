Chesapeake intersection reopens Saturday morning following vehicle accident

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police were redirecting traffic Saturday morning after a vehicle accident closed the intersection of South Military Highway and George Washington Highway for several hours.

Chesapeake officials tweeted just before 9 a.m. letting community members know of the incident, but emergency communications say the crash happened around 7:50 a.m.

Officials reported the reopening of the intersection around 9:30 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

