Chesapeake intersection reopens Saturday morning following vehicle accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police were redirecting traffic Saturday morning after a vehicle accident closed the intersection of South Military Highway and George Washington Highway for several hours.

Chesapeake officials tweeted just before 9 a.m. letting community members know of the incident, but emergency communications say the crash happened around 7:50 a.m.

Officials reported the reopening of the intersection around 9:30 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: The intersection of S Military Hwy and George Washington Hwy is CLOSED due to an accident. Police are on scene redirecting traffic to access roads. No estimate for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) April 4, 2020

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.

