Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare names new director

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Chesapeake City Manager named Edwin Gonzalez the new

Executive Director of Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare (CIBH), replacing Joe Scislowicz who is set to retire soon.

“Events over the past 2 years have highlighted just how vital the work of CIBH is to our community and our citizens,” said City Manager Price. “Thanks to the forward looking leadership of Joe Scislowicz, Chesapeake has been well-positioned to respond to this need, and I am confident Mr. Gonzalez will continue to build upon that success. His background with our agency in specific, and his long tenure in this challenging field, will continue to make Chesapeake an exceptional place to live for all of our citizens.”

Gonzalez has spent nearly four years as the Care Coordination Program Director for CIBH. He managed a $15 million budget and supervised almost 200 professionals in clinical and direct support roles. Gonzalez also spent three years as the Intellectual Disabilities Director at CIBH.

Previously, he served in a variety of Behavioral and Developmental Disability-related roles with the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Chesapeake prides itself on being ‘The City That Cares’,” said Gonzalez, “and nowhere is that more evident than how we help, support, and uplift our residents facing challenges. During my time at CIBH, I have come to understand that the work our team does is much more than a job, it is truly a calling and a labor of love. I am excited about this opportunity to expand upon that passion, as the staff and I work together to ensure the best, most positive outcomes possible for all of our clients.”

Gonzalez holds a Master’s degree in Education from Cambridge College and a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration from Saint Francis College.

He will begin his new position on January 1, 2022, and make $134,000 annually.