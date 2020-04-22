Chesapeake house fire kills 2 cats, displaces 3 people, officials say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two house cats were killed in a house fire in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Powell Circle at 11:52 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire started in the home’s kitchen and was accidental, according to the CFD.

Three people escaped the fire, and are now displaced from their home. They’ve made their own lodging arrangements, fire officials say.

