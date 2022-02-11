Chesapeake house fire displaces two people, kills two cats

One man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced following a Friday morning fire in the Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake.

Officials say the fire broke out around 10:05 a.m. in the 300 block of Homestead Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a one-story house with heavy smoke and flames.

There were two people home at the time of the fire, both of which escaped before firefighters arrived. In addition, there were two cats and a dog inside the house. Neither cat survived, however, the dog was found unharmed.

One man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was marked under control at 10:40 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping the two people displaced.