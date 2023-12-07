CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Crestwood area of Chesapeake on Thursday morning.

Firefighters received the call at 2:33 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later to find a one-story house with a working fire in a bedroom in the 1000 block of Mains Creek Road in Chesapeake.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room, and the fire was called out by 2:51 a.m.

Mains Creek Rd. house fire (Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Five adults and one child were displaced, and the Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by a space heater.