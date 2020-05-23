Live Now
Chesapeake house damaged by fire Friday night

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house in Chesapeake sustained significant damage Friday after it caught fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was on the scene of a working residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Smokey Mountain Court around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in around 9:30 p.m.

Photos shared by the fire department show a house with significant damage on the second floor.

