Chesapeake house damaged by fire Friday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house in Chesapeake sustained significant damage Friday after it caught fire.
The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was on the scene of a working residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Smokey Mountain Court around 10 p.m.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in around 9:30 p.m.
Photos shared by the fire department show a house with significant damage on the second floor.
