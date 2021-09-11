Chesapeake hosting COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on Sept. 16

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on September 16 at the South Norfolk Memorial Library.

The clinic, scheduled for 3 – 7 p.m., will offer PCR testing for anyone three and older. Officials say that no rapid tests will be offered.

In addition, health officials will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna for anyone ages 12 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

They will be offering the first, second and third doses of the vaccine.

No appointments are needed. Guests are asked to bring their vaccine card and ID.

The clinic is scheduled as cases and hospitalizations and cases reach long-time highs. The overwhelming majority of these new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.