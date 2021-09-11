Chesapeake hosting COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on Sept. 16

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on September 16 at the South Norfolk Memorial Library.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The clinic, scheduled for 3 – 7 p.m., will offer PCR testing for anyone three and older. Officials say that no rapid tests will be offered.

In addition, health officials will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna for anyone ages 12 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

They will be offering the first, second and third doses of the vaccine.

No appointments are needed. Guests are asked to bring their vaccine card and ID.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

The clinic is scheduled as cases and hospitalizations and cases reach long-time highs. The overwhelming majority of these new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10