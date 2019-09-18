Chesapeake home riddled with more than 20 bullet holes; family left without answers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family went through a scary moment over the weekend when their home was shot with more than 20 bullets.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The homeowner, Marilyn Basnight, said she was woken up when she heard one of the bullets hit near her bedroom window.

She said she usually has her grandchildren in that room, but this night she didn’t.

She believes if she did, it could have been very tragic.

“We all was sleep, but I kinda heard something it sounded like a snap, it sounded like a gunshot,” she explained. “I went in the living room where my brother was and he said Marilyn that sounded like gunshots.”

At least 20 bullets came through the home.

“The windows in my kitchen is shot up and through the cabinets in the kitchen is also shot up, and the bullets from the kitchen penetrated through the kitchen to the bathroom,” Basnight said.

These are places anyone of the many people inside the room could have been standing, but no one was hurt.

“Things can be replaced, but a life can’t,” she said.

“The amount of bullets that’s in the house there is no way it’s nobody but God that allowed them to make it and no one gets hurt,” said her daughter, Tarnesha Harris.

They feel blessed, but not scared.

“Because I know who God is and I’m not scared because my mom knows who God is, my mom is a prayer warrior,” Harris said.

They’re just left with emotional scars and questions.

“We’re people, we do not go around starting trouble, we have no beef with anyone, so I don’t know whether this was random or whether it was targeted for certain person or certain people,” Basnight explained.

“I want to be very cautious, and very curious as to why this house, because if you know the background of my mom, she is not that type of person, if you know my siblings and my uncle, they don’t live that lifestyle,” Harris said.

Police say they recovered several shell casings from the scene and other evidence, but there is no lead on suspect information as of now. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police