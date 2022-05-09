CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is set to host a walk-in STI/ STD testing clinic on May 11.

The clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department. IDs are not required and there is no age limit. Testing will be for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Hepatitis A and B, and Syphilis. COVID-19 shots and Boosters will also be available.

The first five people to get tested will receive a free $10 gas card.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space is limited.