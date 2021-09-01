Chesapeake Health Department to hold walk-in, back-to-school immunization clinic due to high demand

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is holding a walk-in, back-to-school immunization event Thursday due to high demand, officials say.

The event is set for Thursday, September 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department which is located at 748 Battlefield Blvd. N.

The immunization event is for 7th through 12th-grade students ONLY. The clinic is a first-come, first-serve for the HPV, TDAP, and Meningococcal vaccines. Students are asked to bring their shot record, ID, and insurance card.

The back-to-school event comes as parents and guardians rush to have their students immunized as part of the new guidelines in Virginia.

A new state law changes vaccination requirements for those entering kindergarten, seventh grade and their senior year of high school.

Here’s what’s new this school year regarding immunizations:

Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine – Effective July 1, 2021, a minimum of 2 doses of MenACWY vaccine. The first dose should be administered prior to entering 7th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering 12th grade.

– Effective July 1, 2021, a minimum of 2 doses of MenACWY vaccine. The first dose should be administered prior to entering 7th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering 12th grade. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine – Effective July 1, 2021, a complete series of 2 doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade. After reviewing educational materials approved by the Board of Health, the parent or guardian, at the parent’s or guardian’s sole discretion, may elect for the child not to receive the HPV vaccine.

– Effective July 1, 2021, a complete series of 2 doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade. After reviewing educational materials approved by the Board of Health, the parent or guardian, at the parent’s or guardian’s sole discretion, may elect for the child not to receive the HPV vaccine. Rotavirus Vaccine – This vaccine is required ONLY for children less than 8 months of age. Effective July 1, 2021, 2 or 3 doses of Rotavirus Vaccine (dependent upon the manufacturer) is required.

– This vaccine is required ONLY for children less than 8 months of age. Effective July 1, 2021, 2 or 3 doses of Rotavirus Vaccine (dependent upon the manufacturer) is required. Hepatitis A (HAV) Vaccine – Effective July 1, 2021, a minimum of 2 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine. The first dose should be administered at age 12 months or older.

In Hampton Roads, parents are frustrated by a lack of accessibility to one of the vaccines in particular — the Meningococcal Conjugate immunization which protects from meningitis.

Although there is no shortage of the meningitis vaccine, the increased demand have depleted supply in local health departments during vaccine clinics.