Chesapeake Health Department releases January schedule for COVID testing, vaccines

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has released its COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the month of January.
Testing only will be available on Mondays from 2-6 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department, 748 Battlefield Boulevard. PCR and rapid tests will be available.
Testing and vaccinations will be available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dominion Commons Center, 648 Grassfield Parkway. The clinic will have vaccines, boosters, and PCR and rapid tests.
No appointment is needed to get a test or vaccine.
A parent or guardian must accompany minors.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
