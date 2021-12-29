Chesapeake Health Department releases January schedule for COVID testing, vaccines

FILE – DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, on the first day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Federal Way, Wash. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has released its COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the month of January.

Testing only will be available on Mondays from 2-6 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department, 748 Battlefield Boulevard. PCR and rapid tests will be available.

Testing and vaccinations will be available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dominion Commons Center, 648 Grassfield Parkway. The clinic will have vaccines, boosters, and PCR and rapid tests.

No appointment is needed to get a test or vaccine.

A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.