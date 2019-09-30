Chesapeake Health Department offering free flu shots ahead of flu season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – As the temperatures begin to drop, the Chesapeake Health Department will be offering free flu shots to residents ahead of flu season.
In a tweet posted on September 30, the City of Chesapeake announced that it will be hosting a free flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the city’s health department offices located at 748 N Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake officials stated that anyone will be offered vaccines regardless of residency or insurance.
The Health Department offices can be reached at (757)382-8631 for more information regarding the event.