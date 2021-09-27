Chesapeake Health Department hosting COVID-19 testing Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic.
The upcoming testing clinic is set for Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. till noon.
The event is being held at the Chesapeake Health Department located at 748 Battlefield Boulevard behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.
PCR and Rapid Tests will be available for anyone age 3 and above. Parents or guardians must accompany minors. Insurance or IDs will not be required.
For more information, call (757) 382-8631.
