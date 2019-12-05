Chesapeake Health Department confirms rabid cat found in neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department recently received confirmation that a cat tested positive for rabies.

The cat was located in the Riverside Park neighborhood of Chesapeake on Saturday.

According to the release, it was found in a resident’s backyard.

Officials take this time to remind the public that rabies is highly preventable if a vaccine is given early and as recommended.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information on rabies, contact the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672 or Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

You can also get more information on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.