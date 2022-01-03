Chesapeake Health Department adjusts schedule for free COVID-19 testing in January

FILE – James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is changing its COVID-19 testing schedule for the month of January in response to rising coronavirus cases.

The health department said all COVID-19 walk-in testing will restart on Jan. 10 and will be done only at the Dominion Commons Clinic, 648 Grassfield Parkway, Suite 9. Rapid antigen, rapid PCR, and traditional PCR tests will be offered for free as long as supplies are available.

Starting Jan. 10, testing-only clinics will be held:

Mondays from 1-6 p.m.

Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing clinics previously scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6, will not be held to “allow for a shift in operational logistics.”

The Chesapeake Health Department also ran out of tests Monday afternoon.

No identification or appointment is needed for testing clinics, which is open to all ages. Parents or guardians must accompany minors.

Jerry Tucker, emergency manager for the Chesapeake Health Department. said the change in testing schedules will allow for 15 hours a week for testing and for up to 1,500 tests per week.

While the testing clinics for the first full week of January are canceled, vaccines will still continue on select dates. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be offered at the Dominion Commons Clinic on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. for ages 5 and up.

However, due to inclement weather, the vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Dominion Commons has been rescheduled from 2-6 p.m. to noon to 3 p.m.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.