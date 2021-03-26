Chesapeake has COVID-19 vaccines for those 65-plus Friday afternoon, no appointment required

COVID-19 leaves the parking lots empty outside of Greenbrier Mall’s Dillard’s and Macy’s department stores in Chesapeake. (Jack Noonan/WAVY-TV)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone over the age of 65 who still hasn’t gotten their COVID-19 vaccine can head to the former Sears at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake for a shot. No appointment is required.

There are about 300 doses available. They’ll be available one a first-come-first-served basis. It’s expected to run until 2:45 p.m. or until the center runs out.

Hampton Roads is currently finishing up phase 1b (which includes those over 65) and is expected to move to phase 1c and shots for the general population in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit WAVY’s COVID-19 vaccination page.