CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A group of neighbors wants to save curbside recycling.

Chesapeake Recycles is a few concerned citizens working to keep curbside pickup for recycled items such as paper, cans or boxes.

The group launched a website and social media campaign earlier this month.

“We believe curbside recycling is important for our environment, our quality of life and to the future of our City. We are not affiliated with any political action group, environmental agency or waste disposal company.”

In a split decision, Chesapeake city leaders voted to cut curbside recycling. If council approves the budget, recycling from home will end on July 1. The city manager believes cutting curbside recycling is a way to give public safety workers a raise, with the move saving the city up to $2 million.

The mayor and vice mayor fear people will just throw recyclable items in the trash.

Organizers believe recycling should continue.

“Curbside recycling has been considered a basic city service much like waste disposal,” the group says.

On Tuesday, the group plans to show up at the Chesapeake city council meeting, sign up to speak and wear blue to save the blue recycle bins.

“With the involvement and enthusiasm of people like you, we hope to save the curbside recycling program.”

The groups ask residents to join them by signing up to speak or signing their petition. So far, the petition has over 4,500 signatures, per Dawn Matheson with Go Chesapeake.

“Each time someone signs the petition an email is generated to every city council member and to the city manager. City council has been bombarded with emails,” she said.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and there’s another meeting set for May 10.

There are a number of other ways to show support: