CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – After nearly 30 years, the Regal Cinemas in Greenbrier has shut its doors for good.

The 13 auditorium theater now sits empty, leaving only the word “goodbye” on the iconic marque.

Regal Cinemas Greenbrier (WAVY Photo/Brett Hall)

According to Regal Greenbrier’s website, the last movie screened on Friday, Jan. 12. This comes as part of bankruptcy proceeding of the theater chains parent company Cineworld, which bought the US cinema chain in 2017 for $3.6 billion.

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September of 2022. Court documents reveal that upwards of 40 Regal theaters across the country closed within the last year.

Regal Cinemas is still the second largest movie theater chain in the country, behind AMC.

There are currently no announced plans to close the other six regal locations in Hampton Roads.

The 75,000 square foot building at 600 Jarman Road its on 10 acres all owned by Regal according to Chesapeake Property records. One Life Fitness shares the space.