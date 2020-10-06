Chesapeake Girl Scout receiving $20K in scholarships after being named National Gold Award Girl Scout

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake Girl Scout has been named as one of the ten 2020 National Gold Award Girl Scouts.

Kiara Baxter from Chesapeake is among several teen activists across the country who have “shown extraordinary leadership and created change with sustainable impact on pressing issues Americans face today.”

Kiara was a Girl Scout for 12 years and is a graduate of Cape Henry Collegiate School in Virginia Beach.

Kiara addressed food insecurity in her community by partnering with Healthy Chesapeake and creating a community garden in her project titled The Very Hungry Caterpillar Community Garden. The wheelchair-accessible garden is at Messiah Methodist Church in Chesapeake.

Kiara used her creativity by recycling many of the materials needed for her garden including upcycling an old newspaper holder into an educational book bank for members of Southeastern Virginia Training Center to learn more about gardening.



Kiara worked with younger girls in Girl Scout Troop 15 maintaining and harvesting the garden.



The garden over her first season provided hundreds of pounds of food for Healthy Chesapeake.

The 2020 National Gold Award Girl Scouts will receive a combined $100,000 in college scholarships. Kiara is currently studying creative writing as a freshman at Virginia Tech.

Latest Posts