CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A $3 million grant has been given to the City of Chesapeake to preserve a historic school: The Cornland School is in the Great Dismal Swamp.

10 On Your Side was in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon when local Congressman Don McEachin and Congresswoman Elaine Luria presented the grant check.

The Cornland School was built after the Civil War to educate African American children.

It operated from 1903 to 1952. During that time, one teacher taught all subjects to all children, from first through seventh grade, in one small room.

The federal funding will help maintain the school and the land around it for generations to come.

McEachin submitted a request for Community Project Funding to the House Appropriations Committee, which was later approved.

“This wasn’t my idea, it was the City of Chesapeake’s idea,” said McEachin. “They came to us about community investments and said how about this as a project and we were happy to take it and run with it.”

“It’s wonderful, I didn’t ever think I would see this day,” said Mildred Brown, a 1937 school graduate. “I thought the school would rot down. I am so happy to see they moved it and are going to restore it.”

The schoolhouse is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.