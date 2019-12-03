Chesapeake first responders rescue man from water near Oaklette Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital Tuesday after crews conducted a water rescue near the Oaklette Bridge.

Chesapeake fire crews and police responded to the area of Riverstone Way near the bridge around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and pulled a man from the water, the Chesapeake Fire Department wrote in a tweet around 6 p.m.

The man sustained injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening, according to Capt. Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department.

There were no additional details immediately available about how the man ended up in the water.

