Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Chesapeake first responders rescue man from water near Oaklette Bridge

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital Tuesday after crews conducted a water rescue near the Oaklette Bridge.

Chesapeake fire crews and police responded to the area of Riverstone Way near the bridge around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and pulled a man from the water, the Chesapeake Fire Department wrote in a tweet around 6 p.m.

The man sustained injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening, according to Capt. Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department.

There were no additional details immediately available about how the man ended up in the water.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories