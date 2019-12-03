Chesapeake first graders create cards of encouragement for student battling cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A group of first graders in Chesapeake are not only getting a lesson in arts and crafts, but also in spreading kindness.

Chesapeake Public Schools officials posted photos of students from Butts Road Primary busy on their desks. With eyes focused on their work, hands grasping art supplies, the eager students looked intent on their finishing their projects.

The goal? Cards and notes to send messages of encouragement to a former student going through second round of cancer treatment.

One student held up an artwork featuring the image of a Christmas tree while others students appeared to be presenting their work in front of the class.