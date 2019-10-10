Chesapeake firefighters save guinea pigs, bearded dragon from townhouse fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No humans or pets were injured in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon at Springwood Court off Airline Blvd.

It broke out in the 3900 block of Springwood Court around 1:15 p.m. while residents were home. They were able to safely evacuate, and Chesapeake firefighters later rescued three guinea pigs and a bearded dragon from inside the apartment.

Firefighters say the blaze was coming from the front of the apartment and marked under control just after 1:30 p.m. and out at 1:41 p.m.

Though no injuries were reported, the bearded dragon was given oxygen as a precaution. It led to a light-hearted moment between the lizard and a Chesapeake firefighter.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it was accidental.

