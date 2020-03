CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential fire Saturday night just off Great Bridge Boulevard.

Chesapeake officials say they received reports of the structure fire in the 5200 block of Jones Lane just before 7 p.m.

The fire was reported out at 7:06 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

