Man suffers burn in residential fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Chesapeake are on scene of a residential fire in Poindexter.

Fire officials say they were notified around 2:25 a.m. for a residential fire in the 1300 block of Poindexter Street.

Five adults were in the home at the time of the fire. One of the adults was transported to a local hospital for burns. There were three dogs, and two guinea pigs in the home, but both guinea pigs and two of the dogs are still missing.

The fire is under control, and the cause is under investigation.

