Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing

One displaced following Chesapeake house fire on Alpine Drive

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alpine Drive Fire // July 4 (Photo courtesy Chesapeake Fire Department Facebook)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One adult is displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake on Saturday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. from a neighbor reporting a fire in the 300 block of Alpine Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was under control and extinguished at 7:17 p.m.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10