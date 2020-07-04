One displaced following Chesapeake house fire on Alpine Drive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One adult is displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake on Saturday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. from a neighbor reporting a fire in the 300 block of Alpine Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was under control and extinguished at 7:17 p.m.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Crews are on scene of a working fire in the 300 block of Alpine Dr pic.twitter.com/sRnDl469r6 — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) July 4, 2020

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News