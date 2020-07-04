CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One adult is displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake on Saturday evening.
The call came in just after 6 p.m. from a neighbor reporting a fire in the 300 block of Alpine Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.
The fire was under control and extinguished at 7:17 p.m.
The resident was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Missing Ocean View boater found safe with no injuries
- One displaced following Chesapeake house fire on Alpine Drive
- Push Comedy Theater opens and ‘The Plot’ thickens
- Parents travel the NC coast to warn others about dangers of rip currents
- The Full July Buck Moon happens this weekend plus a partial penumbral lunar eclipse!