Crews respond to fire at Perdue Grain in South Norfolk (Courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a grain dryer fire Tuesday morning at Perdue Farms located in the South Norfolk section of the city.

No one was reported injured.

The call came in around 7:42 a.m. and was placed after employees reported a fire in one of the grain dryers.

When firefighters arrived to the site of the fire at 501 Barnes Road, they found smoke and flames from a large tower where dry soybeans are stored before being shipped out.

Chesapeake Fire said they deployed hose lines using a system of standpipes which provide water for firefighting on elevated floors. The dryer was then emptied to ensure safety and that the fire was completely out.

This isn’t the first time Chesapeake Fire responded to a fire at Perdue Farms.

Two years ago, firefighters were called out in response to smoke and flames coming the industrial level, four-story grain dryer. That fire took three hours to extinguish and the cause of the fire was never released.

The recent fire was under control by 8:29 a.m. with no injuries reported. The cause has not been determined.

Perdue was expected to resume normal operations Tuesday.