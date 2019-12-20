Two adults, one child displaced by fire on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a house fire on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake displaced a family of three Thursday night.

Chesapeake fire crews responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue Thursday evening.

Fire Capt. Jacob Newton said the call for the fire was dispatched at 7:58 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find fire in the attic and coming from the roof.

The fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m.

Newton said there were no injuries reported, but two adults and a child are displaced.

The home sustained significant damage and will “not immediately” be reoccupied, Newton said.

The residents are being assisted with lodging arrangements.

The cause is under investigation.

